Update: Coyotes' next two games postponed

The Arizona Coyotes’ schedule continues to be impacted by COVID-19 with the postponement of tomorrow’s game against the Seattle Kraken.

This is the second straight Coyotes game to be postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Previously, their game on Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks was also postponed.

While the Coyotes currently have three players on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list, Alex Galchenyuk, Jay Beagle, and Lawson Crouse, both postponements seem related to outbreaks in their opponent’s locker room. The Vancouver Canucks have five players on the protocol list, while the Seattle Kraken canceled their practice yesterday and saw positive tests among players.

The past week has seen multiple teams cancel games until after the holiday break, and it seems possible we will see a full pause while the NHL implements a new strategy. The increase in postponed games also is starting to make the NHL’s participation in the Olympics look more and more unlikely.

Update:

The NHL has announced the holiday break will begin early, meaning the Coyotes' on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning has also been postponed.