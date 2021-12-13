Coyotes' Guenther named to Canada's World Juniors Roster

With the Arizona Coyotes in the first stages of a rebuild, there hasn’t been too much to get excited about Coyotes-wise this season. But one of the bright spots has been watching Coyotes’ 2021 first-round pick Dylan Guenther light up the WHL.

Through 25 games with the Edmonton Oil Kings, Guenther has 16 goals and 16 assists. Guenther is tied for fourth in goals and ninth in points for the WHL and has been one of the top WHL players this season.

Guenther seemed like a lock for a spot on Team Canada for the World Juniors, and this weekend it was made official. Guenther was one of 25 players selected to represent Canada.

Meet Team Canada!



2⃣5⃣ players – representing six provinces from British Columbia to New Brunswick – will wear the at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship.



ROSTER ⏩ https://t.co/ggaiyea5Km

#WorldJuniors | #OurGameIsBack pic.twitter.com/L0yLeELXk1 — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 13, 2021

The World Juniors allows talented young players like Guenther to show what they can do against some of the best competition in the world. It provides an opportunity for players to showcase what they can do while playing in high-pressure games that really mean something.

We are still getting roster updates for the upcoming tournament, so be sure to come back to see if any other Coyotes prospects make it onto their home country’s roster.