Coyotes Game 22 Recap: Coyotes blank Jets, win 1-0

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes went into tonight’s game having dropped their last two, and expectations seemed pretty low. Sure they played well against the Dallas Stars, but they would be facing off against much tougher competition tonight against the Winnipeg Jets. But thanks to some genuinely phenomenal goaltending from Karel Vejmelka, the Coyotes beat the Jets 1-0.

From start to finish, the Jets were outshooting the Coyotes. The Coyotes were having all kinds of problems clearing the puck or getting through the neutral zone, making it very difficult for them to get any offensive zone time. But Vejmelka made the saves that needed to be made, and despite no offensive zone time, the Coyotes were still in the game.

Even a late Coyotes power play couldn’t do much to help the Coyotes generate offense, and the Desert Dogs finished the first period getting outshot 17-7. Getting no shots during that power play certainly didn’t help.

The second period started, and the Coyotes did not look much better. Andrew Ladd took an early tripping call, and the Jets continued to apply pressure.

But because hockey is hockey, after being outshot for most of the first forty minutes, the Coyotes struck first with a goal from Antoine Roussel from a centering feed from Loui Eriksson.

The Rooste is loose!

It wasn’t the prettiest goal, but it would have to do as the period ended with the Coyotes up 1-0 while being outshot 32-12.

If you thought things would change for the third period, you clearly weren’t paying attention. Instead, the Jets came out fast and hard, and after a long shift defending, the Coyotes took their second penalty of the game.

Clayton Keller was off for tripping, and you could tell that the frustration was starting to build. The Coyotes managed to kill, but a second after the penalty expired, they went back to the box with Travis Boyd off for hooking.

Arizona managed to kill that one too, but they couldn’t build much momentum after back-to-back kills. But Vejmelka continued to stand on his head as the Coyotes continued to get outplayed.

Late in the third, Winnipeg would get another golden opportunity when Kyle Capobianco took a careless high sticking penalty as Blake Wheeler left the ice with a cut lip. There was 5:08 left in the period, and the Coyotes would be in the box for four of those minutes.

The Jets pulled their goaltender with time on the power play, and even though they could ice the puck, the Coyotes still had trouble clearing the zone. But even with another power play with eight seconds left, the Vejmelka continued to stand tall and keep the Jets off the board.

It wasn’t a great performance, and things could have easily gone the other way. Instead, Arizona got solid goaltending and a timely goal while taking advantage of a better opponent having an off night. But a win is a win, and the Coyotes will undoubtedly take a win over a division rival.

Lines

Fish is back.



Tonight's lines

Three Stars

Karel Vejmelka - 46 saves on 46 shots Antoine Roussel - Game-winning goal Loui Eriksson - Assist

Next Game

The Coyotes will cross the border and face off against the Minnesota Wild tomorrow at 6:00 pm Arizona time.