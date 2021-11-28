Coyotes Game 21 Recap: Coyotes fail to complete comeback, fall 3-2 to Stars

Game Recap

The Dallas Stars opened up scoring last night, with Roope Hintz getting his seventh goal of the season just 54 seconds into the game. It was a relatively simple play, with Hintz going to the front of the net and knocking home a rebound. Unfortunately, it would prove to be a recurring problem for the Arizona Coyotes.

But despite the early deficit, the Coyotes weren’t going down without a fight, and it wouldn’t take long for the Coyotes to even things up, though. And just like with the Stars, they scored by going to the front of the net.

Anton Strålman fired the puck from the point, only for Loui Eriksson to knock the puck up into the air. Forward Antoine Roussel collected the puck in the air and redirected it past Braden Holtby and into the back of the net.

Rooster makes it count. pic.twitter.com/tIkDwgvtJo — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 28, 2021

The referees immediately announced the goal was under review, and on a few replays, it did look like the puck had been redirected above the crossbar. Toronto must have found a good angle, though, and the officials on the ice determined that puck hit his stick at the crossbar, and thus a good goal.

With two goals in the first four minutes, things started to calm down for the rest of the first. Neither team was able to take the lead for much of the first, until late in the period when the Stars again scored. It was another goal scored by crashing the net, and the Coyotes had several opportunities to clear or freeze the puck leading up to the goal. But Jacob Peterson found some space and gave the Stars a late lead as the first period expired.

The second period started with the Coyotes down 2-1 with a lot of work to do. However, the game was still very much within reach, and they just needed to find a way to tighten things up. And things started well enough.

Arizona was deep in the Stars’ zone in the first few minutes of the second when Kyle Capobianco fired the puck from the faceoff circle towards the front of the net. Travis Boyd was posted in front of Holtby and redirected the shot down past Holtby, and it was a tie game.

Unfortunately, the Coyotes weren’t able to build off that lead. And as we had already seen twice this game, Dallas was able to score by heading to the front of the net.

It was a bit of a niftier play, if only because it wasn’t a rebound. Jason Robertson got some prime ice in front of Scott Wedgewood, putting him in a perfect position to receive a pass from Andrej Sekera and put it past Wedgewood. It was a rough goal to give up, and some timely defense could have cleared the crease and not given Robertson so much time and space.

The Coyotes would have plenty of opportunities to tie things up after that, but none would work.

They got their first power play midway through the second only to see it end prematurely when Barrett Hayton was called for tripping. The Coyotes would get another power play at 14:55 but again fall short.

Both teams would get a few good looks during the third period, but neither team found the back of the net. Neither team had been great at applying sustained pressure throughout the game, making it hard for the Coyotes to get anything going with an extra attacker.

The score ended 3-2, with the Coyotes dropping their second straight game. Neither team had been dominant in the game, and the score could have easily gone the other way, but the Stars found a way to win while the Coyotes weren’t able to.

Lines

Three Stars

1. Jason Robertson - Game-winning goal, assist

2. Travis Boyd - 1 goal

3. Joe Pavelski - 2 assists.

Next Game

The Arizona Coyotes face off against the Winnipeg Jest this Monday at 5:30 pm.