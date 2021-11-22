Coyotes Game 19 Recap: Coyotes point streak continues with 2-1 overtime win over Kings

Game Recap

Don’t look now, but the Arizona Coyotes are on a winning streak. After starting the season 0-10-1, the Coyotes have a two-game win streak and a four-game point streak after beating the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in regulation.

It was another game where the Coyotes didn’t look great throughout, and if not for great goaltending, they may not have won. This time, Karel Vejmelka was in net for the Desert Dogs, with the young Czech netminder still looking for his first win.

And the team in front of him wasn’t doing Vejmelka many favors.

There was early 4-on-4 after both Antoine Roussel and Adrian Kempe were called for unsportsmanlike conduct, which turned into a 4-on-3 a minute and 24 seconds later when Travis Boyd took a holding minor. Thankfully, the Coyotes were able to kill, and the first period ended with the score tied 0-0.

Early in the second, we received word that Jay Beagle would miss the rest of the game after sustaining an injury in the first. Beagle would ultimately play only 3:21 in the game and record one hit.

The Coyotes had been bending a lot during the first period, and the Kings had a few Grade-A chances as the period expired. However, they carried that momentum into the second period, and it didn’t take long for them to get the lead.

Kyle Capobianco was attempting to carry the puck out of the Coyotes’ zone, only for Blake Lizotte to force a turnover and take it to the front of the net. Lizotte found a wide-open Brendan Lemieux, who fired it past Vejmelka, giving the Kings the 1-0 lead.

And as we have come to expect, not long after giving up a goal, the Coyotes took a penalty, temporarily killing any bounceback they were building. The Coyotes would get a power play of their own soon after killing the penalty, but they couldn’t do anything with the man advantage. As a result, the second period would end with Kings with a 1-0 lead while outshooting the Coyotes 28-15.

After two tight periods, the Arizona Coyotes needed to find a way to beat Jonathan Quick. But in true Coyotes fashion, they started the period with Phil Kessel taking a hooking call 16 seconds into the period, putting the Coyotes immediately on the penalty kill.

The Coyotes managed to kill that penalty no problem, and it didn’t take long for them to finally find the equalizer. Shayne Gostisbehere picked up the puck in the faceoff circle and passed the puck to Travis Boyd, who was waiting in front of the net. Boyd was able to redirect the pass past Quick, and suddenly, it was a tie game.

Neither team was able to find the difference maker during regulation, even with the Coyotes getting a late power play and two minutes of 4-on-4 hockey.

But just like Saturday, the Coyotes would come to play in overtime. It took a little bit longer this time, but Clayton Keller was heavily involved just like before.

With all the space in the world, Clayton Keller found a wide-open Kyle Capobianco who beat Quick and fired the puck in and out.

Keller and Capobianco started celebrating, but the referee on the ice waived it off, and the Kings led with a 2-on-0 counterattack. However, Vejmelka would make the late save, and the buzzer would immediately sound, signaling that the referee had missed the goal on the ice. It was a weird situation, but the Coyotes won, and the streak continued.

It was a big win for Vejmelka, who needed to make massive saves to keep the Coyotes in the game.

Lines

Three Stars

Karel Vejmelka - 37 saves on 38 shots Kyle Capobianco - Game-winning goal Clayton Keller - 2 assists

Next Game

The Coyotes will be back in action on Wednesday as they host the Edmonton Oilers.