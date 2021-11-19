Coyotes Game 17 Recap: Coyotes fall to Blue Jackets in shootout

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes couldn’t win last night, but they played hard and have a point streak for the first time this season.

The Arizona Coyotes did a lot right last night and hopefully walked out of the buildings with their heads held high. It was night and day compared to their season opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which saw them fall 8-2.

The Coyotes were given an early chance when Sean Kuraly was called for slashing 3:57 into the game. However, Arizona couldn’t convert on the power play, but as it was expiring, Ryan Dzingel fired the puck through traffic to give the Coyotes’ the 1-0 lead.

Assisting on the goal were Alex Galchenyuk and Kyle Capobianco, who, along with Dzingel, missed significant time on IR.

Unfortunately for the Coyotes, Columbus evening things up would prove to be a thing. And with Jakob Chychrun in the box for hooking, Boone Jenner tied things up and the first period ended with the score tied 1-1.

Both teams had their chances throughout the second, including a 4-on-4 early when Gregory Hofman went to the box for interference, and Barrett Hayton was given a coincidental minor for embellishment. Still, neither was able to find the back of the net.

The Coyotes finally broke through late in the second when Phil Kessel was able to pick up a loose puck and fire it on net.

Nobody was credited with an assist on the goal, but Hayton helped force Gavin Bayreuther off the puck, leaving Kessel to recover and fire it home.

But just like last time, the Blue Jackets found a way to respond and then some. The Blue Jackets found a way to not only tie the game but gain their first lead over the next minute and five seconds, with goals from Boone Jenner and Justin Danforth.

Goaltender Scott Wedgewood had been solid all night, including a nifty behind-the-back glove save on a wide-open net. But it's hard to make saves when the Blue Jackets are free to crash the net and pick up rebounds, and it briefly looked like Columbus had regained control over the game.

We have seen the Coyotes completely collapse after a string of lousy luck multiple times this season. But 17 games in, we finally see some confidence and mental resilience from the Coyotes, who just kept working.

The hard work finally paid off in the final minute of the second period with a lucky bounce. Arizona had gained the offensive zone and was working hard to get the puck to the front of the net. Travis Boyd looked to shoot the puck on net, but a Blue Jackets player blocked it, causing it to fly up in the air. Lawson Crouse was able to pick up the puck as it fell to the ice and fire it home, tying the game going into the third.

We got a game, folks! pic.twitter.com/Wju09NKtw6 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 19, 2021

The third period started with some energy, with Ryan Dzingel and Cole Sillinger both heading to the box after dropping the gloves. Things were getting chippy with Dzingel chirping the Blue Jackets from the box, but things were starting to get heated.

Both teams would get power plays after that, with neither team being able to convert. Unfortunately, the Coyotes took another penalty at 13:30 when Clayton Keller was called for high-sticking.

If you were watching on Bally Sports Arizona, you missed the goal when it happened in real-time due to a commercial break. However, the replay showed a truly broken play. The Coyotes seemed to believe that the play would be whistled dead because Barrett Hayton hadn’t been properly set up for the faceoff. You have to play to the whistle, though, and because of that delay, Zach Werenski was able to take the lead.

The goal was initially credited to Boone Jenner, and hats rained down from visiting Columbus fans. But, thankfully, the Coyotes didn’t take too long to respond.

Clayton Keller was in the box for Columbus’ last goal, so it made sense for him to get involved in the Coyotes' tying goal. Keller picked up the puck in the faceoff circle and dished it cross-ice to a streaking Jakob Chychrun, who fired it home.

The assist was Keller’s 200th career point and a big one for the forward. He became the 11th player to reach 200 points in a Coyotes jersey and the fifth player of his draft class to reach the milestone behind Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine, Matthew Tkachuk, and Alex DeBrincat.

Regulation ended with the score tied 4-4, and the Coyotes didn’t have too many good looks in overtime. Eventually, the game would go to the shootout, and in the seventh round, Yegor Chinakhov would beat Wedgewood and give the Blue Jackets the win.

It was a tough battle, but the Coyotes walked away with a point, and for the first time this season, the Coyotes have a point streak going.

Lines

Here’s how lines are looking. pic.twitter.com/Wdny5Us1Le — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 19, 2021

Three Stars

Jakob Chychrun - goal and an assist Boone Jenner - 2 goals The Post - 4 saves

Thank you, Post. — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 19, 2021

Next Game

The Coyotes stay in Arizona for the night and will play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 6:00 pm.