Coyotes Lose Timmins, Kirk, to Season-Ending Injures

Today, the Arizona Coyotes announced that defenseman Conor Timmins and forward Liam Kirk have both undergone knee surgery and will both be done for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

It was already known that Timmins’ season was likely done, but it’s been officially confirmed after he has undergone this surgery. Timmins, 23, was part of the package that sent Darcy Kuemper to the Colorado Avalanche and was playing in his first season with the Coyotes. He played six games, failed to register a point, and boasted 0.30 goals above replacement (GAR). He last played with the Coyotes against the Florida Panthers when he sustained his knee injury after a heavy but legal check.

Kirk, 21, is a native of Maltby, England. He was selected 189th overall by the Coyotes in 2018 but has since garnered hype around him which excited fans of the possibility of an English NHLer on their team.

With hopes to eventually make his way to the NHL squad, Kirk started the season with the Tucson Roadrunners in the American Hockey League and had three points through eight games before his injury.

These injury updates come just a couple of days after discovering that Dmitrij Jaškin would miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. Unfortunately, this team has just had some very bad injury troubles this season, and, unfortunately, it’s been affecting the younger players.