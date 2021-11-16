Coyotes Game 16 Recap: Coyotes top Blues 3-2, get second win of season

Game Recap

For the first time this season, the Arizona Coyotes went an entire game without trailing their opponent. They walk out of tonight’s matchup with just their second win of the season after beating the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in regulation.

The Coyotes didn’t do themselves any favors to start the game. Shayne Gostisbehere took an early tripping penalty, and within the first four minutes, the Coyotes were killing their first penalty.

Scott Wedgewood stood tall during the Yotes’ first penalty kill, making a few big saves and keeping the score tied at zero.

Not long after killing the penalty, the Coyotes had a chance of their own when Ivan Barbashev was called for tripping Kyle Capobianco. It wasn’t the prettiest power play, but in the dying seconds, Capobianco fired the puck from above the circles through traffic and past Jordan Binnington.

But, of course, this is the Arizona Coyotes, so they took a penalty a minute and a half after scoring and had to kill their second penalty before the period was even halfway through.

Arizona killed their second penalty but started to look shaky as the period continued. The Blues had some Grade-A chances and had all the momentum as the first expired.

Wedgewood was standing tall, but the Coyotes were playing with fire. Eventually, Jordan Kyrou came in with Ryan O’Reilly on a 2-on-1 and found the back of the net, tying the game late in the first period.

Arizona took a bit of time to get going in the second but got a big response midway through the period. Barrett Hayton forced a turnover and headed straight for the net. He stretched out Binnington and fired the puck home, giving the Coyotes their second lead of the nice.

Arizona would respond to regaining the lead by taking another penalty minutes later, but luckily the penalty kill came up big again. Torey Krug got the puck up to Ryan O’Reilly and raced up to join a 2-on-1 rush. O’Reilly passed the puck back to Krug, and it was a tie game.

Unfortunately, the Coyotes would not have as much luck on the 4-on-4. Clayton Keller and Klim Kostin were in the box for cross-checking when the Blues won the faceoff and got the puck immediately up ice.

The Coyotes survived another last-minute surge by the Blues, and the third period started with the score tied at 2-2.

Midway through the period, things were looking rough for the Desert Dogs as they struggled to clear the zone. Clayton Keller looked to finally regain the possession, only to get tripped up as he was preparing to exit the zone.

It didn’t take nearly as long for the Coyotes’ on the second power play. After the first draw, Shayne Gostisbehere picked up the puck at the blue line and fired it home. Barrett Hayton was posted in front of Binnington and redirected the puck home.

The Blues would have a few pushes, but they wouldn’t find the equalizer. The Coyotes came close to doubling their lead in the empty net, but ultimately it didn’t matter. The final seconds ticked away, and the Coyotes had their second win.

Three Stars

Barrett Hayton - 2 goals Ryan O' Reilly - 2 assists Scot Wedgewood - 34 saves on 36 shots

Next Game

The Coyotes are heading home and will host the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday, November 18th at 7:00 pm.