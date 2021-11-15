Coyotes announce roster moves, bring up Fasching, Jeník, McCartney

The Arizona Coyotes started the week with a few roster transactions. Forwards Hudson Fasching, Jan Jeník, and Ben McCartney have been brought up from the Tucson Roadrunners.

Hudson Fasching is currently 4-6-10 through 10 games with the Roadrunners and spent most of last season as part of the Coyotes’ taxi squad unit. In 27 career NHL games, he has a goal and two assists.

Jan Jeník was drafted 65th overall by the Coyotes at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and is currently 4-3-7 through 10 games with the Roadrunners. He made his NHL debut last season, finishing with two goals in two games.

Ben McCartney was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and made his professional debut with the Roadrunners at the end of last season, where he finished with a goal and four assists in four games. He has already made his NHL debut, playing in two games with the Coyotes this season, and is currently looking for his first NHL point. He is currently 5-1-6 through six games with the Roadrunners.

In addition to the three recalls, forwards Dmitrij Jaškin and Christian Fischer would be placed on IR, and forward Johan Larsson would be placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The assignment of Jaškin was not surprising given the apparent knee injury in Saturday’s game against the Nashville Predators and reports that he would be out long-term.

Christian Fischer missed the Coyotes’ last game and was reported as day-to-day with an upper-body injury. It is currently unknown what his condition is and what his timetable will be.

Larsson is the second recent Coyotes’ player dealing with COVID-19 issues, with Andrew Ladd missing the Coyotes’ game against the Predators after being placed in the league’s COVID-19 protocol.