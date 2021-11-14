Coyotes Game 15 Recap: Coyotes fall 4-1 to Predators, drop third straight game

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes dropped their third straight game last night, falling 4-1 to the Nashville Predators. Going in, it looked like another winnable game, but poorly-timed penalties and an ineffectual offense again doomed the Coyotes.

The game would prove to be one of the more physical matchups for the Coyotes this season. Liam O’Brien and Mathieu Olivier dropped the gloves less than two minutes in, and it wouldn’t be the only fight of the season.

Midway through the first, the Predators took a 1-0 lead with a goal from Matt Duchene on a delayed penalty. Giving up goals on delayed calls has been an issue for the Coyotes this season, and this wasn’t the first time we saw the referee’s arm go up, and the other team scores almost immediately.

With the Coyotes down a goal, they took another big hit when they lost forward Dmiitrij Jaškin. Jaškin went down after a nasty blow to his knee and was clearly in a lot of pain.

Antoine Roussel took exception to the hit and immediately went after Mark Borowiecki. As a result, Roussel would be assessed a misconduct, a fighting major, and two minutes for instigating, and Borowiecki was given a fighting major, a game misconduct, and a kneeing penalty. The final result would be two minutes of 4-on-4, followed by three minutes of a Coyotes’ power play.

The Coyotes would get even luckier when Dante Fabbro took a tripping penalty and gave the Coyotes two full minutes of 5-on-3 hockey. Somehow they failed to generate anything on the power play, and Nashville maintained the one-goal lead.

In true Coyotes fashion, things would only get worse from there. Almost immediately after killing three minutes of penalty time, the Predators were given their own power play when Travis Boyd was called for tripping.

With the Predators set up in the offensive zone, Roman Josi picked up a pass on the point and fired the shot past Karel Vejmelka. It was a tough goal to give up, and the Coyotes ended the first period down 2-0.

The Coyotes would get another power play opportunity early in the second, but it ended prematurely when Jakob Chychrun took an interference penalty.

Midway through the period, Mikael Granlund would find the back of the net, and the Coyotes were down 3-0.

Arizona started the third period on the power play and got another opportunity a minute after it expired, but they couldn’t get anything going. Then, things went from bad to worse when Roman Josi found himself in a perfect position to collect the puck after getting out of the box and quickly brought it in.

Vejmelka was able to make the first save, but Josi banked his rebound shot of Vejmelka and into the back of the net. We saw the Coyotes find a way to come back in the third against the Seattle Kraken, but being down 4-0 was too much.

Arizona would finally convert on their sixth power play, with Jakob Chychrun getting his first goal of the season.

Chych's first of the season is a beaut! pic.twitter.com/SFbB4Jtriv — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 14, 2021

Given the number of opportunities they had, it seemed like it was only a matter of time, but it was too late to make any difference.

The game finished with a final score of 4-1 Nashville. The Coyotes’ poor start to the season continues as they prepare for their next game.

Lines

Three Stars

Roman Josi - 2 goals, 2 assists Juuse Saros - 22 saves on 23 shots Jakob Chychrun - 1 goal

Next Game

The Coyotes’ road trip continues against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 6:00 pm Arizona time.