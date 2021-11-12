Coyotes Game 14 Recap: Coyotes drop second straight, fall 2-1 to Blackhawks

Game Recap

The Arizona Coyotes begin their three-game road trip falling 2-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks in regulation. The Coyotes had their chances but couldn’t put it together for a win.

It was another slow start for the Coyotes, who took over half a period to get started. Ill-timed penalties would be a recurring problem for the Coyotes, and Andrew Ladd getting called for interference less than three minutes in killed any momentum the Coyotes had.

Jonathan Toews’ hooking Anton Strålman midway through the power play would cut prematurely end the power play. The Coyotes killed the penalty, but they didn’t find their feet until late in the first.

The second started with the score tied at zero, thanks mainly to the play of Scott Wedgewood. Wedgewood had been solid throughout the game, making some genuinely phenomenal saves, including a glove save on a streaking Patrick Kane. But on a delayed call, Kane found Alex DeBrincat, who fired the puck past Wedgewood giving the Blackhawks the 1-0 lead.

Wedgewood had been knocked to the ice before the goal and immediately went to the referees to complain. Coyotes’ coach André Tourigny would also take issue with the goal and used his coaching challenge.

The reasoning behind the challenge is a bit unusual, and the play could have been called dead at any point leading up to the goal. But the goal was upheld, and the Coyotes were again down a man when they most needed to rebound.

Arizona would kill that penalty and another late penalty when Ilya Lybushkin was called for slashing. The Coyotes killed that penalty and kept the Blackhawks from scoring. They started to look better as the period expired but weren’t able to take the lead.

As the second expired, Dylan Strome took a careless high sticking penalty on Shayne Gostisbehere. Ilya Lybushkin would take exception to the play and pushed Strome after the whistle.

Gostisbehere was bleeding, which should have given the Yotes a four-minute power play. But with Lybushkin sitting for rough, they would get just two minutes.

The Coyotes started the third with the man advantage, but it took a bit for them to get going. But in the final seconds of the power play, Andrew Ladd elected to walk the puck in from the point and shoot. The wrist shot fired past Marc-André Fleury, and suddenly it was a tie game.

Took off faster than a green light, go. pic.twitter.com/bCfGd4tSas — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) November 13, 2021

But because the Coyotes’ rebuild apparently includes a monkey-paw type curse, they took a penalty on the faceoff after the goal. Antoine Roussel was called for high-sticking, and the Coyotes were again down a man.

Arizona managed to kill that penalty, but they weren’t so lucky the next time. Midway through the period, Anton Strålman was in the box for tripping, and Dylan Strome was posted in front of the net. Strome picked up a pass from Patrick Kane, and the Blackhawks took the lead.

Poorly timed penalties and former players scoring is just something you have to expect with the Coyotes this season.

As the game expired, the Coyotes pulled Wedgewood and almost immediately got a late power play. But they failed to convert and dropped their second straight game.

Lines

Three Stars

Dylan Strome - Game-winning goal Andrew Ladd - 1 goal Scott Wedgewood - 27 saves on 29 shots

Stray Thoughts

Tonight was the first game back for defenseman Kyle Capobianco and forward Alex Galchenyuk. Capobianco is in a crucial contract year and looked excellent throughout the game, including getting his first point of the season. With Conor Timmins out for the rest of the season, Capobianco has a real chance at making the jump to full-time NHLer.

Phil Kessel looked great late in the period and had a few good chances. He couldn’t connect, even on the late power play, but not for lack of effort.

Scott Wedgewood was solid throughout the game and made some great saves to keep the game close.

Next Game

The Coyotes are back in action tomorrow against the Nashville Predators at 6:00 pm.